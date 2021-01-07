WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is concerned the coronavirus pandemic could delay her return to the ring.

The British Boxing Board of Control announced earlier this week that no UK shows will take place in January as a result of the rise in cases as they look to help alleviate the pressure on the health services.

And while the decision has been widely accepted as morally the right thing to do, it also leaves boxers in an uncertain position.

For Marshall, who is looking to build on her sensational stoppage win over Hannah Rankin in October, she does not want any more setbacks to her pro career.

Marshall’s world title fight last year was delayed several times (Twitter: @SavMarshall1)

"I just hope there's not a knock-on effect," Marshall told BBC Tees.

"I was told I was back out end of March, early April. I don't want to get pushed back to May or June because that's another six months.

"In boxing you don't get any younger, and I'm 29 now, I'm at my peak and you've seen it from past fighters, it does affect you."

Marshall’s performance three months ago was praised by the boxing world as one of the best British displays of the year.

But the Hartlepudlian, who is nicknamed ‘The Silent Assassin’ due to her quiet demeanor, refuses to get carried away.

"I'm quite self-critical so when I watched that I thought I could do so much better than that," she added.

"I mentioned it to my coach Peter [Fury]. I said everyone is saying it's the best performance ever but I know I can do so much better.

"He said 'I know you can but if I get 80% of you, what I see in the gym, live in that ring in an actual fight then that is good enough for me'.

"I'd never ever thought of it like that because of all the pressures, so he said it was a brilliant performance."