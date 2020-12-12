WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall has credited her trainer Peter Fury for changing her life.

Marshall produced one of the best performances from a British boxer this year as she dismantled Hannah Rankin to win her first professional world title in October.

Marshall destroyed Rankin, stopping her in seven rounds (Twitter: @MTKGlobal)

And the Hartlepudlian believes her rise in the pro ranks would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the confidence Fury has instilled in her both inside and outside the ring.

"Peter’s changed my life," she told talkSPORT. "If you’d have seen me three years ago I wouldn’t be doing this.

"I’m quite shy anyway but I was just so in on myself. I’d never believed in myself or anything like that. I couldn’t really tell you anything that he’s done, but you probably know the whole Fury clan and the way that they are - nothing’s impossible. He hasn’t half rubbed off on me."

Fury trained nephew Tyson to victory over world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015 in one of the great displays from a British boxer abroad.

He also trains his son Hughie, who is boxing this Saturday on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s fight with Kubrat Pulev.

And the unique style he demands of his boxers is something Marshall admits she found difficult to begin with.

"Even my boxing style. I was your typical amateur - hands up around your temple, backwards and forwards in straight lines.

"One of the first pad sessions he said ‘Right, drop your hands’ and I said ‘What?’. He said ‘Drop your hands’ and in my head I thought ‘Oh just do it because he’s going to keep saying it’.

"And in the first couple of spars I dropped my hands - ‘wang’ right in the face. I was just getting punched all over. And then I learnt about the head movement, the typical Fury style."

It has not yet been announced when Marshall will return to the ring as she looks to solidify herself as one of the stars of British boxing.