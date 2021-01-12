Former UFC star Nadia Kassem to make pro boxing debut in March
22:50pm, Tue 12 Jan 2021
Former UFC star Nadia Kassem is set to make her boxing debut in March after she was released from her UFC contract last year.
The 25 year-old from Australia picked up only one victory over Alex Chambers last year and lost to both Montana De La Rosa and Ji Yeon Kim after signing in 2017.
But she is now set to take on the boxing world where she will face Parris Burtenshaw in the super bantamweight division.
The bout is due to take place on March 27 in New South Wales, Australia.