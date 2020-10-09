Eddie Hearn reveals the message he got from Katie Taylor asking him to be her promoter
Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed Katie Taylor directly messaged him asking him to be her promoter.
Hearn took part in the viral Twitter challenge ‘how it started, how it’s going’ with Taylor’s message being ‘how it started’ and then a photo of them together with Taylor’s belts showing ‘how it’s going’.
Taylor’s message to Hearn said: "I hope you don’t mind me reaching out like this out of the blue. I’ve been seriously considering turning pro the last few months, I think I could do for women’s pro boxing what I did for the amateur sport: bring it into focus and generate some serious interest.
“I already have a global profile and a great fan base. Of course, the pro game is impossible without a great promoter so I’m wondering if you would be interested in talking more about this?”
Taylor signed for Hearn’s promoting company Matchroom Boxing in 2016 and since then has had an unbeaten pro boxing record.
She has also claimed the WBA International Lightweight Title, WBA World Lightweight Title , IBF World Lightweight Title , WBO World Lightweight Title , WBC World Lightweight Title, Ring Magazine Lightweight Title and the WBO World Super-Lightweight Title.
Taylor replied to Hearn’s tweet and wrote: “Amazing to see how far we’ve come. I’m very thankful. But there’s more to be done!”
She most recently defeated Delfine Persoon in a rematch to retain her lightweight world titles in August.