Claressa Shields told Eddie Hearn she’d ‘love him forever’ if he set up bout with Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields, the boxer known as the greatest woman of all time, revealed she would love promoter Eddie Hearn forever if he set up a fight between her and Savannah Marshall.
Marshall, who beat Shields when they were both amateurs, called out the American fighter after she defeated Hannah Rankin last weekend to claim her first world title.
Shields said on social media: "Savannah Marshall this, Savannah Marshall that - come on! I'm tired of talking about it. I've been wanting to smoke with her, she knows that. Y'all know what's up, y'all know everybody from the UK all they can do is talk s***, y'all can't do nothing else but that.
"Y'all can't talk about that s***... box better than me? All you can say is, 'Oh she beat you when you were in amateurs, she beat you eight years ago.' That's all y'all can say, that's it.
“Eddie Hearn knows I told him that. 'You give me a fight with Savannah Marshall, I'll love you forever.' I told him that to his face. He said, 'I'm gonna take your word on it.' I said, 'I'm telling you - you give me the fight with Savannah Marshall, I'll love you forever.'”