WBC super-lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron has told Katie Taylor she will ‘outwork’ and ‘outpower’ her if the two meet in the future.

Cameron announced herself as an elite fighter in the pro ranks last month when she produced a shutout display to beat Adriana dos Santos Araujo by unanimous decision and become world champion at 140 pounds.

Cameron eased to her first world title at super-lightweight last month (Twitter: @MatchroomBoxing)

But for some time now the Northampton fighter has had her eye on a former amateur rival in undisputed lightweight champion Taylor.

The Irish superstar beat Cameron before they both turned pro, but the Brit feels the tables have turned as time has gone on.

"I've seen her weaknesses. My strengths are her weaknesses so, style-wise, it is a great fight for me," she told Sky Sports.

"It would obviously be my toughest fight, it wouldn't be easy. But I'm younger than her, I've got more hunger - I'd just outwork her and outpower her. That's what she struggles with.

"I've been seeing [her weaknesses] with different opponents. She doesn't like pressure. She stands there to have a fight but she isn't very powerful.

"She has massive hand speed but she can't overpower me or outwork me. She wouldn't handle that and will crumble."

Next up for Cameron could be a unification bout against American Kali Reis, who won the WBA super-lightweight title last weekend with a win over Canadian Kandi Wyatt.

In response to Reis on Sunday, Cameron’s promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted: "Love to make the @chantellecam unification! Congrats on your win."

Meanwhile, Taylor will fight this weekend as she defends her four lightweight world titles against mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez.