British boxer Kristen Fraser wants a world title shot against compatriot Rachel Ball as she bids to return to the ring after two years out.

Having won the commonwealth title in November 2018, the Scot suffered a knee injury which led her to miss 12 months of activity.

The 6-0 professional then planned to return at the start of the year but had a fight in February called off and then one in March also cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A world title opportunity opened up for her in July but again the pandemic got in the way, so now the 32 year-old is chomping at the bit to get back in the ring.

Speaking to Sky Sports, she said: "I believe that I'm a strong competitor at that (world) level and had it not been for lockdown, I would have got an opportunity to prove that.

"I have a lot of respect for the women who have been fighting on the Matchroom bills. It's been awesome boxing - and Rachel Ball's a great domestic fighter.

"But I definitely think I'm up there at that level. It's just about getting the opportunity at the right time with the right notice period, and I'm there.

"I think she's (Ball) a really good boxer - but I know I can beat her."

Ball won the interim WBA bantamweight title with a win over Jorgelina Guanini earlier this month as she moved to 7-1 as a professional.

Also on that card on November 14 was WBC super-featherweight champion Terri Harper, who has made a name for herself as one of Britain’s finest boxers over the last 12 months.

But it is her work for the LGBT+ community that Fraser is most impressed by, something she has proudly represented as well by wearing rainbow laces for her fights.

"Fair game to Terri, she's got this big platform and she's using it," she said.

"She's also giving commercial space on her shorts to Stonewall, when that would otherwise be for sponsorship.

"That's really positive. Visibility is progress and Terri doing that is fantastic for the LGBT+ community - if it becomes a talking point, then it increases awareness.

"Some boxers maybe don't come across in the best light when they talk but Terri is someone who's very much done it off her own merit by being her authentic self."