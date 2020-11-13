Boxer Katie Taylor talks about her ‘big fight’ outside the ring
Undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor says it’s not only other boxers she’s fighting - she’s also challenging the obstacles faced by women and girls trying to get into the sport.
The 34 year-old, who will fight Miriam Gutierrez at the Wembley Arena on Saturday, says when she was a young boxer it was ‘insulting’ that she wasn’t sanctioned to fight and she has continued to battle stereotypes in the ring ever since.
She told The Telegraph: “I’m still in that mindset now. Right from the get-go, I have wanted to break boundaries.
"I’m still trying to break them now. I’ve had to stay strong, not giving up on the dreams I had at that age. It has carried me through life.”
Taylor added she loves seeing the affect the growing popularity of women’s boxing is having on girls back in Ireland.
“Go to any boxing club in Ireland and it is packed with female boxers. Having the chance to be a role model for those girls means absolutely everything to me. I’d love them to have the same aspiration of becoming an Olympic champion.”