Boxer Chantelle Cameron says she’d be ‘trouble’ for Katie Taylor
Chantelle Cameron has once again called out Katie Taylor as she wants a title fight with the renowned boxer
Taylor is a two-weight world champion as she holds the WBO World Super Lightweight title and is the undisputed lightweight champion.
In an exclusive interview with The Evening Standard, she said: "I’ve earnt my spot and now it's time for me to get my shot.
"[Moving up a weight] just gives me more opportunity to win a title. I can't keep waiting on Katie Taylor – I have to make a move myself to get my shot.
“Hopefully the Taylor fight happens [one day]. I’m not putting all my eggs in one basket, but I've made it very clear that I want that fight. That’s my dream fight.
“Stylistically, I’m in my opponent’s faces, I'm non-stop. I'm just relentless. I’d be trouble for Taylor."
Taylor’s next fight against Amanda Serrano was supposed to be fought on May 2 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.