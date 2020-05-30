Boxer Chantelle Cameron says she’d be ‘trouble’ for Katie Taylor

Cameron is quickly making a name for herself in the professional ranks (Mark Hewlett Photography)
By Sarah Rendell
16:25pm, Sat 30 May 2020
Chantelle Cameron has once again called out Katie Taylor as she wants a title fight with the renowned boxer

Taylor is a two-weight world champion as she holds the WBO World Super Lightweight title and is the undisputed lightweight champion. 

In an exclusive interview with The Evening Standard, she said: "I’ve earnt my spot and now it's time for me to get my shot.

"[Moving up a weight] just gives me more opportunity to win a title. I can't keep waiting on Katie Taylor – I have to make a move myself to get my shot.

“Hopefully the Taylor fight happens [one day]. I’m not putting all my eggs in one basket, but I've made it very clear that I want that fight. That’s my dream fight. 

“Stylistically, I’m in my opponent’s faces, I'm non-stop. I'm just relentless. I’d be trouble for Taylor." 

Taylor’s next fight against Amanda Serrano was supposed to be fought on May 2 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

