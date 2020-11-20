Bellator president Scott Coker has confirmed he would not stand in the way of a crossover fight between Cris Cyborg and Katie Taylor.

Taylor, 34, expressed interest in a fight with the MMA superstar after her dominant win over Miriam Gutierrez last weekend to extend her unbeaten professional record to 17-0.

Taylor defended her four world lightweight titles last weekend at Wembley Arena (Twitter: @MatchroomBoxing)

And while Cyborg, who is Bellator’s women’s featherweight champion, has only fought twice for the organisation since moving over from the UFC, Coker insists he is open to letting her move into boxing, but does question why it can’t be Taylor coming over to MMA.

Speaking at a press conference, he said: "Why does it always have to be the MMA fighter going to become the boxer? Why can’t it be the other way around?

"But, in saying that, if Cyborg really wants to fight Katie and she really wants to go into boxing and win a title then we’ll step aside and let her get it on. But that’s going to be up to her.

"There hasn’t been any further discussions. I think that we’ll probably pick it up with Cyborg some time after Thanksgiving and then we’ll figure it out.

"But we’re not going to be the people stopping that fight from happening."

If Taylor and Cyborg were to face off, it would be for the undisputed lightweight championship as the Irish Olympic gold medallist holds all four belts in the 135-pound division.

Cyborg has only lost once in the octagon since she was beaten on her debut way back in 2005.