‘Katie Taylor is phenomenal and I learn from her,’ says Anthony Joshua
British boxer Anthony Joshua has described Irish fighter Katie Taylor as ‘phenomenal’ ahead of her clash with rival Delfine Persoon.
He added he ‘learns from her’ and is impressed with the undisputed fighter.
"I really respect her. She is phenomenal. She is someone I sit back quietly and learn from,” he told Sky Sports.
"She is a real-life athlete - I am more reckless. I take inspiration from her. She is a dedicated athlete."
Taylor will fight Persoon on the undercard of Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin on Saturday. The rivalry between the two female fighters stems from when Taylor fought her on Joshua’s undercard in New York last year.
Taylor won that fight on judges decision to keep her record intact with Persoon storming out of the ring after it was announced.
“I thought she [Taylor] won,” Joshua added.
Whoever wins the fight on Saturday has been touted to fight Jessica McCaskill after she beat Cecilia Braekhus at the weekend.
The defeat was the first in Braekhus’ career and she hinted she may retire after the bout.
“I’ve done so much and I miss my friends, my family. Women’s boxing is just in an amazing place right now, so they’ll do fine without me," she said.