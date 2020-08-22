Birmingham City sign Scotland international Christie Murray from Liverpool
Birmingham City have announced the signing of Scotland international Christie Murray ahead of the Women’s Super League 2020/21 season that is due to start in two weeks time.
The 30 year-old midfielder is City’s first summer and has penned a two-year deal.
She has joined from Liverpool where she made 36 appearances after signing in 2018.
Murray has previously played for Celtic and Glasgow City in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, before moving to Arsenal.
On her signing, she said: "I’m really happy to be joining the Blues.
"After speaking with both (General Manager) Sarah Westwood and Carla Ward, I'm excited about their vision for the Club moving forward and I want to play a part in that.
“I can’t wait to hit the ground running and get the season started.”
Murray has earned 66 caps for Scotland and has scored five times, she also represented her country at the 2019 World Cup in France.
Head coach Ward added: "We’re delighted to get Christie on board, she has a wealth of experience in the Women’s Super League and internationally with Scotland.
“She’s a great fit for our Club and will also be a great mentor for our younger players.”