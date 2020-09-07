Birmingham City sign former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Mollie Green
Birmingham City have confirmed the signing of English midfielder Mollie Green from fellow Women’s Super League side Manchester United.
The 23 year-old becomes the latest addition to new manager Carly Ward’s team, a coach who worked with Green during her loan spell at Sheffield United last season.
After beginning her career with Liverpool, Green moved across Merseyside to join up with Everton in 2017 where she scored three goals in 24 games, playing a role in the Toffees’ return to the top flight.
But it was at Man United where she really made a name for herself, netting 16 times in 27 games and playing a major part in lifting the Women’s Championship title with the club.
Yet she failed to be selected at the start of the Red Devils first WSL campaign and subsequently decided to move on loan to Sheffield United in January, where she linked up with Ward.
She scored twice in three Women’s Championship games before the coronavirus pandemic ended the season prematurely, so will be hoping to maintain the form she finished with back in February.
The WSL got underway at the weekend as Birmingham were beaten 2-0 away at Brighton & Hove Albion.
Ward’s side are looking to improve on their disappointing 2019-20 campaign which saw them finish a lowly 11th, avoiding relegation by just a single point.