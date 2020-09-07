Bethe Correia has announced she will fight one last time with UFC in December in the bantamweight division.

The 37 year-old signed a multi-fight deal with the promotional outfit in 2013 and will now plan on making her farewell.

She is set to fight Chinese star Yanan Wu and made clear that ‘only a fighter knows when to stop’.

Correia, who has won 11 wins out of 17 fights, said: "Only a fighter knows the time to stop and follow other paths... Only a fighter and their allies know to tell apart the lies from the truth from what the media puts out. Yes! This will be my last fight and it could not be at any event other than the one and only @UFC.

"Countless lies have been told out there, but I remained centered! I know who I am and I know my story. I have a strong and daring personality that has been the essence of my career and has added many rilvaries that strengthened Women's MMA.

"What I leave behind me is my legacy of a fighter who has a bold posture, presentation and unique celebration style in the fighting world. A personality that makes many curious to know more about me. It's not by chance that #betheeffect is out there. Love me or hate me, in the end everybody wanted to stop to watch me fight.

“I reached Pay Per View record numbers that back then had not been reached for many years. I have fought the very best and I always made the news.

"I am certain that I have left my mark and now it's time to let a new generation arise. And I know that I have taught both good and bad lessons. My very last fight will be at the best in the whole world... Where I dreamed and seeked to fight. This December I will be in the UFC octagon.

“I'm incredibly thankful to the UFC for the recognition of my career and history, they have never denied me a request.”