Cris Cyborg retains Bellator featherweight title with victory over Arlene Blencowe
12:16pm, Fri 16 Oct 2020
Cris Cyborg has said it’s a ‘dream come true’ after defending her featherweight title at last night’s Bellator 249 event.
The 35 year-old Australian earned her first career submission in the second-round over Arlene Blencowe at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.
Cyborg dominated from the off in a clash that included two takedowns and a rear-naked choke finish.
She said: “I was really working hard because I wanted my first submission in MMA. I never did that before.
“This is a dream come true. I'm very happy and excited for the next one.”