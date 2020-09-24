BBC to show both Women’s FA Cup semi-finals
The BBC have announced they will be covering both Women’s FA Cup semi-finals on TV and online.
The first semi-final on September 30 will be shown on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, with the second shown on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
- Wednesday, 30 September: Brighton or Birmingham City v Everton or Chelsea [19:15, BBC Four & BBC iPlayer]
- Thurs, 1 October - Leicester City or Manchester City v Arsenal or Tottenham [19:15, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer]
The postponed FA Cup will resume this weekend with the four quarter-final ties going ahead months after being initially scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The final is set to take place on October 31 at Wembley Stadium.
Leicester City are the only non-top flight side left in the competition as the Women’s Super League dominates the last eight.
Defending champions Manchester City are looking to defend their title, while 14-time winners Arsenal are hoping to clinch a record-extending 15th trophy.