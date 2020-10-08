Megan Rapinoe says she’s ‘bursting with pride’ for partner Sue Bird after her WNBA title
US soccer captain Megan Rapinoe has congratulated her partner Sue Bird on her Women’s National Basketball Association triumph, saying she is ‘bursting with pride’.
Bird and her Seattle Storm team-mates beat Las Vegas Aces 92-59 to claim a record-equalling fourth WNBA title yesterday.
Rapinoe wrote on Instagram: "Wheels Up from the WUBBLE! In the end, it was truly an incredible experience to be a part of.
“I was constantly in awe of the women in this league. What they have all accomplished this year is remarkable, and has had such a positive mark on our world. And I am just busting with pride and love for @sbird10 I love you baby, you deserve it all.”
Rapinoe has been in the WNBA bubble so she can be with Bird throughout the 2020 season which began on July 24.
The pair shared a kiss after the match was over, just like they did when Rapinoe won the World Cup last summer.
Rapinoe has not played soccer since March in the SheBelieves Cup after she opted out of playing in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup and Fall Series.