Breanna Stewart leads Seattle Storm to secure record-equalling fourth WNBA title
Seattle Storm clinched victory over Las Vegas Aces to win the WNBA Finals for a record-equalling fourth time.
The side dominated throughout and beat the Aces 92-59 in what was the biggest margin of victory in WNBA Finals history.
Star player Breanna Stewart, 26, scored 26 points and helped seal the side’s 3-0 series win, she was also named the WNBA Finals MVP.
Storm now equal the record of four championship titles alongside Minnesota Lynx and the Houston Comets.
Guard Sue Bird, 39, said: “It doesn't feel real we just won and that I was able to contribute the way I did. Something, when it’s all said and done, that I’m incredibly proud of.”
Storm guard Jewell Loyd paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January. Bryant had previously helped Loyd on her game.
The 27 year-old said: "For me, this season, I had to pay tribute to him.
“This is my first season without him. I just focused in. He's the first person to ever believe in me before I got into the league. It's special.”