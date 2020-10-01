Australian sporting organisations including netball and rugby announce new policy for inclusion of transgender athletes
Netball Australia and seven other sporting organisations have introduced a new policy for the inclusion of transgender and diverse athletes in sport across the country.
National organisations including tennis, rugby union, Australian Football League, hockey, water polo, Touch Football and university sports are among those to issue new guidelines at grass-roots and community level.
Netball Australia and the Australian Football League have announced new guidelines for elite competitions.
Netball Australia CEO Marne Fechner said: “It’s our role as leaders to provide an environment where transgender and gender diverse people feel welcome to participate in our great game, while also taking into account athlete safety and protecting the integrity of the sport. We continue to work hard to ensure netball is a sport for all.”
National Progam Manager of Pride in Sport Australia Beau Newell added: “This is a world first to see so many national sporting organisations in Australia coming together to collectively show their support for a particular part of our community.
“This launch demonstrates a fundamental shift within Australian sport towards the greater inclusion of trans and gender diverse athletes.
"By formalising their stand to be inclusive of trans and gender diverse people, these Australian sports have shown a true and tangible commitment to providing environments where everyone involved is treated with respect and dignity.”