Rally star Molly Taylor is the latest female driver to be selected to compete in the inaugural Extreme E season next year.

The 32 year-old has joined Rosberg Xtreme Racing where she will team up with FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson.

Taylor is a 2016 Australian Rally Champion and currently the only female winner of the series.

Taylor, who became the first woman to finish on the podium at the Junior WRC at Neste Rally Finland in 2014, said: "It feels amazing to be joining Rosberg Xtreme Racing and Extreme E on this new adventure.

"I’m so excited to be able to compete on the international stage again, and to be part of a completely new team and series makes it even more special.

"Alongside fighting climate change, I’m excited to work together as a team and series to promote equality. One part of motorsport I’ve always admired is that once the helmet goes on, your gender becomes irrelevant and the stopwatch has no bias.

"There’s still a lot of work to do to improve the diversity in our industry, but the work RXR and Extreme E are doing will provide new opportunities to reshape the image of our sport in the eyes of young fans, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that."

Founder of the team and Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg added: "To welcome a driver of Molly’s talent is extremely exciting for RXR.

"Her experience and success in off-road racing speaks for itself, however Molly’s determination to be proactive in addressing climate change, and support our mission to promote and implement equality are also key factors in Molly joining the team."

The new series will feature nine Extreme E teams who will field one female and one male driver.

The races aim to highlight climate change by being staged in five different locations around the world in an electric-SUV, while also promoting gender equality.

Other female stars who have been confirmed to compete include Britain’s Jamie Chadwick for Veloce Racing and Catie Munnings for Andretti United Extreme E.

The 2021 season will begin in Saudi Arabia on March 20-21.