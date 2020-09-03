Former Australian Diamond Madi Browne has called time on her netball career following an ongoing battle with her knee.

The 32 year-old midcourter earned 61 caps for her national side and won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and silver at the same event four years later.

Domestically she was the co-captain of the Collingwood Magpies in Suncorp Super Netball and was there for four seasons.

She also played for Melbourne Vixens where she made 106 appearances over several seasons between 2008-2016.

Browne also spent time in the ANZ Premiership with West Coast Fever where she made 26 appearances during the 2009/10 season.

She suffered ongoing injuries to her right knee following two reconstructions in 2015 and 2019, and recent scans showed cartilage damage which required repair 16 months ago.

She said: "Unfortunately this right knee has said ‘enough is enough Madison, you have to put me first for a change’.

"Not everyone gets to finish on their terms and I think it's fitting that the right knee has said enough is enough. You can't always get the fairytale finish with the grand final and the family there.

“That kind of epitomises my career – so it's probably perfect.

“I still want to play netball but I still want to be able to run on the beach, I want to be able to have kids and live a really good quality of life. Unfortunately it has ended something I love sooner than I thought.

“I still want to be in the netball space. I'm privileged that I'm leaving the sport with so much love and passion for it, rather than being that person who never wants to see another netball again.”

During her stellar career she created history in 2012 by winning all of Netball Australia’s highest honours.

These included the ANZ Championship Player of the Year, International Player of the Year and the Liz Ellis Diamond.