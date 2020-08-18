National Women’s Super League club Orlando Pride have announced the departure of stars Jade Moore and Emily Sonnett.

Moore, 29, has signed for Spanish side Atlético Madrid on loan until February 2021.

The England international midfielder, who has earned 50 caps, will join the side immediately ahead of the Primera División.

Moore was acquired by Pride in April, signing a one year deal with an option of an additional year. Pride have now confirmed they will sign her for the 2021 season.

She joined the US side from Women’s Super League club Reading where she made 54 appearances after signing in 2017.

Atlético currently sit in second place in the league which is set to begin on September 5.

Emily Sonnett will now join the Swedish side ahead of the new season - (Copyright Zuma Press/PA Images )

Also leaving Pride is Sonnett who has signed for Swedish club Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC.

The US star defender is set to play in the Damallsvenskan through November 2020.

Sonnett, 26, was the No 1 draft pick by Portland Thorns in 2016 where she made 72 appearances.

She then went on loan to W-League side Sydney FC where she made 11 appearances.

Kopparbergs/Göteborg currently sit at the top of the Damallsvenskan.

Both Moore and Sonnett were unable to play for Pride during the 2020 season after the side had to withdraw after several players tested positive for Covid-19.