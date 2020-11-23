World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei to compete in Delhi Half Marathon
Women's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei is set to take part in the 2020 Delhi Half Marathon on November 29.
It will be the first event the Kenyan has competed in since she won the London Marathon in October.
The 26 year-old will be up against world half marathon record holder Ababel Yeshaneh from Ethiopia who ran a world record time and beat Kosgei to a gold medal at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in the UAE.
Kosgei clocked a world record time of 2:14:04 at last year’s Chicago Marathon.