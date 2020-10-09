Tokyo Marathon 2021 pushed back to October over coronavirus fears
19:15pm, Fri 09 Oct 2020
The 2021 Tokyo Marathon has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was due to take place on March 7 but has now been pushed back to October 17.
Around 38,000 runners were due to take part in the event.
Tokyo is one of the major marathons in the international calendar along with Boston, Berlin, Chicago, New York and London.
The event will take place after the already postponed Tokyo Olympic Games, which are now scheduled to begin on July 23.