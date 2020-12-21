Sara Hall runs second-fastest marathon ever by American woman at The Marathon Project
Sara Hall became the second-fastest marathon runner in American history at The Marathon Project in Arizona.
The 37 year-old was on track to beat Deena Kastor’s 14-year-old American record of 2:19:36, but fell short as she crossed the finish line in 2:20:32.
Kenyan Brigid Kosgei set the world record in 2019 with a time of 2:14:04.
Hall, who came second in the London Marathon this year, told USATF.TV afterwards: "I was hoping to run a little faster than that.
“But it’s a big PR, and No. 2 all time in the U.S., I should be happy with that. But the competitor in me is a little bit like, uh, I want to run faster, but maybe next time."
Martin Hehir, who is a medical student in anaesthesiology at Sidney Kimmel Medical College, won the men’s race in 2:08:59.