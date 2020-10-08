Athletics stars Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir are among the nominees for Scottish Athletics’ Performer of the Year award.

Reekie, 22, has had a stellar 2020 season after only losing one 800m race.

She currently sits in fifth on the fastest times list and sealed new British and Scottish under-23 records.

Muir, 27, has also dominated on the world stage this season and set a new UK 1000m record.

She also clocked the world lead in the 1500m and sits one below Reekie in the 800m on the fastest times list.

Eilish McColgan is also a nominee after she won the Great South 10-miler last year and earned second place on the all-time list for the 10k.

Steph Twell competed in the recent London Marathon and set a new Scottish record in the women’s marathon last year in Frankfurt.

Joasia Zakrzewski is also on the shortlist after she captured the Scottish 24-hour record track run.

Other nominees include Callum Hawkins, who set a new Scottish best in the 10km earlier this year, as well as Jake Wightman, who broke his own Scottish record in the 1500m.

Josh Kerr has also been named after putting on an impressive display in the 1500m this season with three strong wins in the US.

Director of performance and coaching Stephen Maguire said: "There are usually so many to choose from and that is actually no different this time despite the special circumstances of 2020.

"There were limited opportunities in some disciplines and, in track and field, it has been harder for the technical events to come back or for meetings to be available.

“There is absolutely no doubt our endurance athletes have once again 'smashed it'."