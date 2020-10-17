Peres Jepchirchir breaks own half marathon world record in Poland
14:43pm, Sat 17 Oct 2020
Kenyan athlete Peres Jepchirchir has broken her own world record for the fastest women-only half marathon at the World Championships in Poland.
She ran a time of one hour, five minutes and 16 seconds which shaved 18 seconds off of her previous record.
Germany’s Melat Yisak Kejeta and Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw, who came second and third, both ran inside the previous record time as they clocked 1:05:18 and 1:05:19 respectively.
And in the men’s race Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo took victory and ran a Championship record time of 58 minutes and 49 seconds.