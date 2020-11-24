London’s Diamond League event to take place in July in preparation for Tokyo 2020
The Diamond League will return to the London Stadium for a one-day event in July just ten days before the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The UK was set to hold a meeting in July and another in August in Gateshead, but it has been cut to one-day due to a busy sporting calendar next year.
It has also been moved from its weekend slot to Tuesday, July 13.
London is one of 14 events on the new provisional 2021 Diamond League calendar.
The first meeting will be in Rabat, Morocco on May 23 and the final two-day meeting will be in Zurich, Switzerland on September 8-9.
Doha will stage a meeting at the end of May and Rome will host the first European event in early June.
Stockholm and Monaco will also hold meetings in July, and after the Tokyo Olympic Games action will continue in Shanghai in mid-August.
Eugene in the US will hold its first meeting and China will follow.
Meetings in Lausanne, Paris and Brussels will take place in what is an action-packed schedule before the season finale.
2021 Diamond League Calendar:
Rabat- May 23, Doha- May 28, Rome- June 4, Oslo- June 10, Stockholm- July 4, Monaco- July 9, London- July 13, Shanghai- Aug 14, Eugene- Aug 21, China- Aug 22, Lausanne- Aug 26, Paris- Aug 28, Brussels- Sept 3 and Zurich- Sept 8-9.