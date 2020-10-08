Letesenbet Gidey smashes 5,000m world record as Joshua Cheptegei sets new 10,000m record in Valencia
13:46pm, Thu 08 Oct 2020
Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey has smashed the women’s 5,000m record by more than five seconds in Valencia.
While Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei obliterated the long-standing 15-year-old world record in the men’s 10,000m.
In what was an outstanding evening in the Spanish city, Gidey, 22, clocked 14 minutes 6.62 seconds to beat the record which was set in 2008 by Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba.
Gidey said: “I'm happy. This has been a long-time dream. It is very big for me.”
Cheptegei, 24, recorded a time of 26 minutes 11.00 seconds to beat Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele's record by more than six seconds.
The records were set at the NN Valencia World Record Day, a one-off event in Spain which took place with 400 spectators.