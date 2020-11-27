More glory for running star Laura Muir at this year’s Scottish Women in Sports Awards
Running sensation Laura Muir has added another award to her collection following a successful 2020 athletics season.
The 27 year-old was named the MG Alba Sportswoman of the Year at last night’s virtual Scottish Women in Sports Awards.
Muir, who is the 2018 European 1500m Champion, said on Twitter: "It has not been the year we expected but I do hope that we have all been able to achieve some goals.
“Thank you to@scotwomensport for recognising my achievements this year, it is an honour to be the MG Alba Sportswomen of the Year.”
Muir has dominated the world stage during this season and set a new UK 1000m record. She also clocked impressive 1500m times to lead the world rankings.
Muir won Scottish Athletics’ Performer of the Year in October and has also been nominated for the World Athletics 2020 Female Athlete of the Year, which will be announced on December 5.