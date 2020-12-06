Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir storms to victory at Valencia Marathon

By Alicia Turner
12:42pm, Sun 06 Dec 2020
Peres Jepchirchir has ended her 2020 season with victory at the Valencia Marathon.

The 27 year-old Kenyan clocked a women’s course record and a world lead time of two hours, 17 minutes and 16 seconds to go No 5 on the all-time rankings.

The star has had an impressive 2020 season after winning the world half-marathon title in October.

Compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei finished in second as Helalia Johannes from Namibia finished in third. 

In the men’s race, Kenya’s Evans Chebet won the event with a time of 2:03:00 and will now go to No 6 on the all-time rankings. 

