Katarina Johnson-Thompson to compete in long jump at Stockholm Diamond League
British athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson will compete in the long jump at this weekend’s Diamond League being held in Stockholm.
The competition has been slightly changed as jumpers won’t win or medal based on their best jump from six rounds. Instead the top three jumpers will face off in a one jump final after five rounds.
Diamond League chief executive Petr Stastny said: "This format is likely to award athletes who have the ability to perform under the most intense pressure. We think it will bring more drama to the field events as nothing will be decided until the very last performance."
KJT will compete against the likes of Olympic champion Caterine Ibarguen and world silver medallist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk.
Several athletes have opposed the changing of the format.
Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor said: “So many great performances happen in the last round. Now this opportunity will be taken from them.”
And Olympic long jump gold medallist Greg Rutherford said: "Surely a true measure of pressure is giving everyone a chance to win?"
The new long jump format was trialled at indoor events, including one in Glasgow, last year.