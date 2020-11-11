Istanbul to host European Athletics Indoor Championships in 2023

<p>The 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships to be held in Istanbul</p>

The 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships to be held in Istanbul

 (DPA/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
18:47pm, Wed 11 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships will be held in Istanbul, Turkey at the Atakoy Athletics Arena.

This will be the first time Turkey has staged a major European Athletics event.

European Athletics interim president Dobromir Karamarinov said: “Istanbul submitted a strong bid and the Council is very pleased to award the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships to Istanbul.

“The facilities in Istanbul are among the best in Europe which will help the athletes to achieve their best performance. I’m sure all visitors will enjoy the famous Turkish hospitality as well.”

The 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships are scheduled to take place on March 5-7 in Torun, Poland.

Sign up to our newsletter

Athletics