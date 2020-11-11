Istanbul to host European Athletics Indoor Championships in 2023
18:47pm, Wed 11 Nov 2020
The 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships will be held in Istanbul, Turkey at the Atakoy Athletics Arena.
This will be the first time Turkey has staged a major European Athletics event.
European Athletics interim president Dobromir Karamarinov said: “Istanbul submitted a strong bid and the Council is very pleased to award the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships to Istanbul.
“The facilities in Istanbul are among the best in Europe which will help the athletes to achieve their best performance. I’m sure all visitors will enjoy the famous Turkish hospitality as well.”
The 2021 European Athletics Indoor Championships are scheduled to take place on March 5-7 in Torun, Poland.