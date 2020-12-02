Glasgow to host 2021 British Athletics Indoor Championships

By Alicia Turner
23:27pm, Wed 02 Dec 2020
The British Athletics Indoor Championships are set to take place in Glasgow on February 20-21 next year.

They will act as an official trial event for the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland and for the World Athletics Indoor Championships in China the following month.

The Emirates Arena has previously held the 2019 European Athletics Indoor Championships, as well as the British Athletics Indoor Championships and Indoor Grand Prix earlier this year.

CEO of UK Athletics Joanna Coates said: “As we look ahead to 2021, it is fantastic that we can confirm Glasgow as the host of the British Athletics Indoor Championships once again. 

"The Emirates Arena has hosted world-class athletics for several years so we are thrilled to be working with the great team there to deliver this prestigious fixture in the calendar.

“We are again sorry that whilst at present we cannot confirm a return to the arena for spectators, we will continue to monitor the government guidelines in Scotland as we build up to the event.”

