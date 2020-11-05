Vicky Holland, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jess Learmonth are the first GB triathletes named for the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer.

Holland, 34, will be returning to the team for her third Olympics.

She won bronze at the Rio 2016 Games, becoming the first GB female to win a medal, and has also picked up five gold medals at the ITU World Triathlon Series.

She said: “I’m delighted to have been nominated for a third Olympics next year in Tokyo. The Olympic Games has always been the driving force behind my athletic career and to have another opportunity to race on the biggest stage of all is something I do not take for granted.”

World Champion Taylor-Brown made her debut at the World Triathlon Series in 2018.

The 26 year-old will be making her Olympic debut, along with Learmonth.

Taylor-Brown added: “It's so exciting to be able to say I'm going to Tokyo with such a great group of girls. Jess is going to her first Olympics like me and I'm excited to share this with her. I'm really looking forward to Tokyo and it's great to share the news now."

During the 2019 season Learmonth collected six medals on the World Triathlon Series circuit.

The 32 year-old said: “I’m just really proud and to be part of the GB team is even more amazing for me because it’s such a successful team in triathlon.”

Jonny Brownlee, who secured bronze at the London 2012 Olympic Games, is the first male to be selected for the Tokyo squad.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were due to take place last summer but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 will now begin on July 23, 2021.