GB athletics star Laura Muir among nominees for World Athletics 2020 Female Athlete of the Year award
Great Britain’s athletics star Laura Muir has been nominated for World Athletics’ 2020 Female Athlete of the Year award.
The 27 year-old dominated the world stage during the 2020 season after setting a British 1000m record and clocking impressive 1500m times to lead the world rankings.
She is one of ten nominees and the only Brit to have made the list.
Last year, American 400m hurdles star Dalilah Muhammad won the award.
Muir is up against Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopa, who has recently set a 5000m world record.
Meanwhile in the men’s category, Joshua Cheptegei is among the nominees - the Kenyan who ran world-leading times in the 800m and 1000m.
The winners will be announced on December 5 at the World Athletics Awards.
The female nominees are:
Femke Bol (Netherlands), Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia), Sifan Hassan (Netherlands), Peres Jepchirchir (Kenya), Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), Laura Muir (Great Britain), Hellen Obiri (Kenya), Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela), Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica), Ababel Yeshaneh (Ethiopa).
The male nominees are:
Donavan Brazier (USA), Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda), Timothy Cheruiyot (Kenya), Ryan Crouser (USA), Mondo Duplantis (Sweden), Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda), Noah Lyles (USA), Daniel Stahl (Sweden), Johannes Vetter (Germany), Karsten Warholm (Norway).