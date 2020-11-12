European Cross Country Championships to be held in Dublin next year
The European Cross Country Championships are set to take place in Dublin next year.
The 2020 version of the event was scheduled to take place in December but it has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 event will now take place on December 12 at the National Sports Centre Campus.
Torino-La Mandria Park in Italy was due to hold the event next year but will now host the Championships in 2022.
European Athletics interim president Dobromir Karamarinov said: "Unfortunately, Dublin was unable to host this year’s SPAR European Cross Country Championships but we would like to thank Torino-La Mandria for their cooperation to allow Dublin to stage next year’s event.
“Ireland and Italy both have a rich tradition in staging not only continental but also global cross country events so we are naturally delighted to reallocate the next two editions of the championships to two proud and passionate cross country running nations.”