European Athletics Championships to be held in Rome in 2024
Rome is set to host the European Athletics Championships for a second time at the Stadio Olimpico in 2024.
The city last hosted the event in 1974 and it will mark the third time Italy has staged the event after hosting in Turin in 1934.
European Athletics interim president Dobromir Karamarinov said: “We are very pleased to announce that Rome will be hosting the 2024 European Athletics Championships and we would like to thank Katowice-Silesia (of Poland) for their excellent bid as well.
“Italy has already demonstrated they are capable of staging excellent athletics championships across all age groups and I am sure that athletes and fans alike will look forward to travelling to Rome in 2024.”
It will be the first major athletics event to be held in Rome since the 1987 World Athletics Championships.