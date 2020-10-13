European 400m hurdles champion Lea Sprunger to retire at end of 2021 season
21:47pm, Tue 13 Oct 2020
Lea Sprunger has announced she will retire at the end of the 2021 athletics season.
The 30 year-old from Switzerland revealed the news to her fans on Twitter.
She wrote: “Good morning season 2021! I am so ready for you! Last one best one!”
Sprunger, who is the 400m hurdles European champion, will not defend her title at the 2022 European Athletics Championships in Munich.
However, she could still defend her European Indoor 400m title at the championships in March 2021 in Torun.
The star has also won a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles at the 2016 European champions and broke the long-standing 400m national record in 2018.
She is set to compete in her third Olympic Games in Tokyo next summer.