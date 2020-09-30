Ethiopia’s Degitu Azimeraw pulls out of Sunday’s London Marathon following positive Covid-19 test
11:53am, Wed 30 Sep 2020
Ethiopian Degitu Azimeraw has withdrawn from the London Marathon after testing positive for coronavirus.
The 21 year-old, who won the Amsterdam Marathon last year setting a new course record, took the before she left Ethiopia to fly to England. Her coach Haji Adelo also tested positive, event director Hugh Brasher confirmed.
Shura Kitata and Alemu Megertu, also coached by Adelo, have been given the green light to travel as there was no ‘face-to-face contact’ with him in the last two weeks.
The postponed marathon is being held on a multi-lap, bio-secure circuit in London's St James's Park and is due to take place on October 4.