Holmes says everything tasted the same during coronavirus battle - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
12:45pm, Thu 05 Nov 2020
Dame Kelly Holmes has spoken of her experience with coronavirus after testing positive returning from holiday.

She wrote on Instagram: "Smiles one day, the next day Covid!!! Day 1 - sore throat, bad headaches. Day 2 - above + aching body, tight chest. Day 3 - above worse + test. Day 4 - bad headaches, lost smell.

"Day 5 - above, positive result plus loss of taste. Day 6 - drained, tight chest, headaches. Really dizzy. Day 7 - headaches, dizzy, tired, slight cough, still no taste or smell.

"Lucky I am on a 26 day ‘don’t eat chocolate’ challenge otherwise would be wasted!!! But naffed off about gin though. I have officially been Corona(ed)! I have The Rona!"

