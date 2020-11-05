Dame Kelly Holmes reveals her ‘Corona-diary'
12:45pm, Thu 05 Nov 2020
Dame Kelly Holmes has spoken of her experience with coronavirus after testing positive returning from holiday.
She wrote on Instagram: "Smiles one day, the next day Covid!!! Day 1 - sore throat, bad headaches. Day 2 - above + aching body, tight chest. Day 3 - above worse + test. Day 4 - bad headaches, lost smell.
"Day 5 - above, positive result plus loss of taste. Day 6 - drained, tight chest, headaches. Really dizzy. Day 7 - headaches, dizzy, tired, slight cough, still no taste or smell.
"Lucky I am on a 26 day ‘don’t eat chocolate’ challenge otherwise would be wasted!!! But naffed off about gin though. I have officially been Corona(ed)! I have The Rona!"