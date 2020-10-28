Cardiff Half Marathon delayed again until autumn 2021
Organisers of the Cardiff Half Marathon have announced the postponement of the event for a second time.
It was due to take place in October this year before it was moved to March, but it has now been pushed back further to October 3, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers said: "We had watched with optimism over recent months as lockdown restrictions had eased and successful pilot events across the UK have demonstrated that it is possible to safely deliver mass-participation events.
“It is now clear, however, against a backdrop of rising cases, freshly imposed lockdown restrictions and a turbulent winter period ahead that it will not be possible to deliver an event of this size and scale by March of next year.”
Since the event was first held in 2003, it has become one of the largest races in the UK, with over 27,000 runners taking part last year.