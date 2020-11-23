British marathon trials for Tokyo 2020 to be held at Kew Gardens in the spring
The British Olympic marathon trials for Tokyo 2020 are scheduled to take place at Kew Gardens on March 26 next year.
British athletes usually fight for their spot on the GB team at the London Marathon, but after the 2021 event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, British Athletics have decided to stage a new event.
The Olympic qualifying marks are 2:29:30 for the women and 2:11:30 for the men.
The new marathon trial event will also act as the British Marathon Championships for 2021.
Major events director of UK Athletics said: "We're delighted to confirm the British Championships incorporating the Olympic Marathon Trial race is to be held at Kew Gardens.
“It is an iconic venue and lends itself well to a marathon course over multiple laps.”
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are due to take place on July 23-August 8.