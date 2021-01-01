British high jumper Morgan Lake is looking forward to the Tokyo Olympics - even though she hasn’t qualified yet.

Lake, who competed at the Rio Games, is confident she will win her place in one of the upcoming indoor events in her schedule. She needs to jump a height of 1.96m to book her ticket to Japan.

She told The Telegraph: “It is going to be such an amazing moment. And I think after what happened this year I’m really going to relish every second. One thing I’ve promised myself is I’m never, ever going to take what I do for a living for granted again.

"If I have a bad session, you’ll never again hear me say: 'Oh God I hate this event'. From now on I’m going to love every second.”

And she added while lockdown and 2020 as a whole has been hard it has made her change her mindset.

"I have to admit at the beginning I found it really hard. Ours is such a skill-based event and I wasn’t able to practise that skill. But one thing I did find, even though there was nothing to prepare for, nothing to see up ahead, I still wanted to have a routine.

"So I got a mini gym at home with a squat rack and weights. My mindset was: 'Right, get up, get in there, do something'. It put me in a better mood for the day.”