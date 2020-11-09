Britain’s Beth Potter wins first Triathlon World Cup in Valencia
12:40pm, Mon 09 Nov 2020
British running star Beth Potter sealed her first Triathlon World Cup victory in Valencia over the weekend.
The 28 year-old beat Swiss and former Olympic champion Nicola Spirig by three seconds, as Germany’s Lisa Tertsch finished in third.
Potter, who represented the 10,000m at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, clocked a time of 56 minutes and 35 seconds.
The Scot missed out on selection for the Team GB triathlon squad, which was announced last week, ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next summer.