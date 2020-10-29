Boston Marathon postponed until at least autumn
The 2021 Boston Marathon has been postponed until at least the autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event takes place annually in April but has now been pushed back, with a new date yet to be confirmed, the Boston Athletic Association have announced.
B.A.A. CEO Tom Grilk said: "By shifting our focus to a fall date, we can continue to work with stakeholders to adjust the in-person experience for runners and supporters alike.
"Prioritising the safety of participants, volunteers, spectators, and community members, we continue to assess all elements of the race including a potential reduced field size or weekend date."
The 2020 version of the event was initially moved from April to September, but was later cancelled altogether.
The Boston event is one of the major six marathons on the calendar and draws around 30,000 runners each year.