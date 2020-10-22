British athlete Bianca Williams says she still experiences trolling after being stopped by police
British athlete Bianca Williams says people are still sending her threatening messages after a video emerged of police stopping her in the summer.
The footage lead to a public outcry around racial profiling and while she did receive an apology from the police, she is still being hounded online about the incident.
She told The Telegraph: “I’ve never really understood trolling until I was stopped by the police. It is nasty. It was either, ‘Team GB should remove Bianca’ or ‘I’m going to call social services on Bianca and her son’. It goes on now.”
She added she can’t watch the video back without crying.
“Being treated that way by the police, the people who are supposed to protect us in the world – I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy.”