Athletics star Laura Muir has revealed how her ‘confidence’ has been boosted after a successful 2020 season.

The 27 year-old Scot was suffering from a calf injury at the end of last year and didn’t manage to get on the podium at the World Championships in Doha.

However after recovering, she has dominated the world stage during the new season after setting a British 1000m record and clocking impressive 1500m times to lead the world rankings.

The star, who is a five-time European gold medalist, will now be setting her sights on the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer.

She said: "It was a really big confidence booster ahead of next year.

“My last year, in 2019, was so disrupted with injury. I missed a lot of racing that summer and there wasn’t really the consistency you want in training or racing.

“So to come out this season and run three 1500m runs and all be sub-four minutes and all really strong and winners, it was like, ‘okay, this is good’.”

Muir revealed that she lost confidence during her injury, but that she is now over the moon she has been able to ‘race well’ this year.

“It has helped my confidence a lot. I lost quite a bit of confidence last year with injury and even though I performed well in Doha and clawed it back a bit, it was hard. So it has done me a lot of good being able to race this year, and race well," she told Athletics Weekly.

She also recently won the 4J Studios performer of year title alongside Jemma Reekie and Jake Wightman.