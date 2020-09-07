Athletics star Laura Muir seals 1500m victory at World Continental Tour Gold event in Poland

Laura Muir continues to dominate on the world stage
Laura Muir continues to dominate on the world stage - (Copyright Maxppp/PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
15:13pm, Mon 07 Sep 2020
Two-time European champion Laura Muir secured victory in the 1500m at the World Continental Tour Gold event in Poland.

The Scot, 27, set a new meet record of 3:58.24 with fellow Scot Eilish McColgan in fifth.

Muir stormed to victory in the last 350m as Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui finished second. 

She has also completed back-to-back sub-four second races in the 1500m after she won at the Stockholm Diamond League at the end of August with the fastest time in the world this year of 3:57.87.

After having a successful 2020 so far, she is still not thinking ahead to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. 

She said: "I prefer to concentrate on things closer to the time, because so much can happen. Nobody would have thought we’d be here six months ago.

“So first things first, I want to be fit and healthy. I have the Olympic qualifying standard but you still have to run trials. You still have to tick the boxes.”

