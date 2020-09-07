Athletics star Laura Muir seals 1500m victory at World Continental Tour Gold event in Poland
Two-time European champion Laura Muir secured victory in the 1500m at the World Continental Tour Gold event in Poland.
The Scot, 27, set a new meet record of 3:58.24 with fellow Scot Eilish McColgan in fifth.
Muir stormed to victory in the last 350m as Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui finished second.
She has also completed back-to-back sub-four second races in the 1500m after she won at the Stockholm Diamond League at the end of August with the fastest time in the world this year of 3:57.87.
After having a successful 2020 so far, she is still not thinking ahead to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
She said: "I prefer to concentrate on things closer to the time, because so much can happen. Nobody would have thought we’d be here six months ago.
“So first things first, I want to be fit and healthy. I have the Olympic qualifying standard but you still have to run trials. You still have to tick the boxes.”