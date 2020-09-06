Arsenal get WSL season off to a flyer as Roord scores a hat-trick in 6-1 thrashing of Reading
17:12pm, Sun 06 Sep 2020
Arsenal’s Jill Roord scored a hat-trick as Arsenal made an early statement in their WSL campaign putting six past Reading.
The hosts went ahead through Kim Little after 15 minutes as she met a Leah Williamson cross with a crisp volley from 15 yards.
Last season’s prolific goalscorer Vivianne Miedema got off the mark with a neat finish from Jordan Nobbs' pass before Roord slotted home to make it 3-0 at the break.
The Dutch star scored her second with a neat finish before Miedema hit a screamer in off the bar from 20 yards, and completed her hat-trick by finishing off a flowing team move.
Danielle Carter grabbed a late consolation when she robbed Arsenal keeper Manuela Zinsberger to slot home.